Mandan apartment building fire has similarities to blaze a year ago at neighboring apartments

A fire at a 36-unit apartment building in Mandan has similarities to a blaze a year ago that destroyed the neighboring apartments, likely starting on the upper floor and moving quickly through the attic, authorities said Tuesday.
The fire at the Sunset Bluffs apartments on 31st Street Northwest was in the attic when Mandan firefighters got to the scene just after 7 p.m. Monday.
“The roof is burned off,” Fire Chief Steve Nardello said Tuesday.
There were no known injuries to residents or firefighters, according to Deputy Police Chief Lori Flaten. The number of displaced residents wasn't immediately available. Flaten said a number of the apartments were occupied by families. Efforts were in the works to find the residents housing and provide essentials. Meanwhile, authorities continued to investigate the cause of the blaze.
"Occupants of the apartment building will be unable to enter the building until the completion of our investigation and the building is determined to be safe for entry," Flaten said.
The fire started on the third floor -- possibly on a balcony -- in much the same way a blaze destroyed the neighboring three-story, 42-unit building in the Sunset Bluffs complex on July 14, 2019. Officials determined that fire was accidental, with discarded smoking materials the likely cause. The building was later razed and has not been rebuilt.
Monday's fire moved up the side of the building and into the attic. Warm outdoor temperatures contribute to the spread of such a fire because the building materials are already heated, Nardello said.
“It doesn’t take much more to get the materials to burn,” he said, adding that fires of this type travel through a building “wind or no wind.”
All fire hydrants in the area were working, Nardello said. Fire officials last year said an inoperable private fire hydrant owned by the apartment complex caused crews to temporarily run out of water while they fought the fire, though the impact on the firefight wasn't clear. City commissioners last September approved spending $4,200 to outfit private hydrants with blue flags so that the fire department can ensure they’re being properly maintained, as it does with city-owned hydrants.
The Mandan Fire Department sent three engines, a ladder truck and three support vehicles to the scene. The Bismarck Fire Department sent two units and the Mandan Rural Fire Department responded “on their own,” Nardello said. He requested additional manpower from the Bismarck Rural Fire Department as his firefighters became exhausted.
“The roof collapsed, and anything that’s burning is trapped under the debris,” Nardello said. “It’s a lot of work to get through the debris and hit all the hot spots.”
Firefighters were on the scene until 3 a.m. Tuesday.
A Mandan police investigator trained in fire investigation will assist Nardello and the Mandan Fire Department in the investigation.
The smell of smoke lingered in the area on Tuesday morning. Water dripped from balconies, and fire alarms still beeped inside.
Kjerstine Hauge, 35, who lives on the first floor, said she was first made aware of the fire not by alarms but by her roommate from the parking lot.
“My roommate was sitting outside; he called, like, ‘The building is on fire,’” she said.
She grabbed her purse, iPad and iPhone and got out, staying with her parents overnight. She was waiting on Tuesday morning to return to her apartment so she could get needed medication.
Hauge said having to escape a burning building a year after watching the neighboring building burn was surreal.
“I was just like, oh, crap, again,” she said.
A group that assisted those displaced in last year’s fire started taking donations at 10 a.m. Tuesday at The Blackstone hotel. The organization -- Sunset Apartment Fire Official -- is asking first for personal hygiene products and basic necessities, and also is looking for warehouse space for donations of larger items, according to Flaten.
A meeting for residents impacted by the fire was scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Baymont Inn, which was providing discounted rooms.
Flaten asked people who aren't donating items to stay away from the area to avoid interfering with the investigation. Traffic on roads near the apartment on Monday was “a steady stream,” she said.
The Morton County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control on Monday. Most emergency responders were at the fire before onlookers clogged area streets, according to Flaten.
