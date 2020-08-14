Mandan apartment building fire has similarities to blaze a year ago at neighboring apartments

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A fire at a 36-unit apartment building in Mandan has similarities to a blaze a year ago that destroyed the neighboring apartments, likely starting on the upper floor and moving quickly through the attic, authorities said Tuesday.

The fire at the Sunset Bluffs apartments on 31st Street Northwest was in the attic when Mandan firefighters got to the scene just after 7 p.m. Monday.

“The roof is burned off,” Fire Chief Steve Nardello said Tuesday.

There were no known injuries to residents or firefighters, according to Deputy Police Chief Lori Flaten. The number of displaced residents wasn't immediately available. Flaten said a number of the apartments were occupied by families. Efforts were in the works to find the residents housing and provide essentials. Meanwhile, authorities continued to investigate the cause of the blaze.

"Occupants of the apartment building will be unable to enter the building until the completion of our investigation and the building is determined to be safe for entry," Flaten said.