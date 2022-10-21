Mandan announces photo contest winners

Mandan has announced the winners of its second annual photo contest.

Winners are “Morton County Fair” by Tasha Bohl, Flasher, in the achievement category; “Milky Way Sky” by Chris Hoffman, Mandan, in the community category; “Look to the Trees” by Jesse Nelson, Mandan, in the fun category; “Enjoying Copper Dog Cafe” by Angela Gittel, Mandan, in the opportunity category; “Buddies on a Butte” by Paulette Bullinger, Bismarck, in the county category; “Downside Up” by Laila Chadwick, Mandan, in the youth category.

“Milky Way Sky” by Chris Hoffman received the people’s choice award with 93 of 424 votes cast.

Each category winner receives $100 in Mandan Bucks gift certificates. The top youth entrant and people’s choice winners also receive a $50 gift card from North Dakota Living magazine.

The contest drew 102 entries from 30 photographers. Other finalists are Jason Bartholomay, Suzy Beehler, Christopher Jordan, Dylan Schoellkopf and Jacey Wanner.

Images were evaluated on applicability to community marketing, originality, subject matter interest, visual appeal, and consistency with category themes. Judges were Jon Jablonski, Lifes-Images; Mike Kennedy, North Dakota Office of the Governor; Clarice Kesler, ND Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives; Camie Lies, Bismarck Mandan Convention and Visitors Bureau; and Tom Stromme, Bismarck Tribune.

View winning entries at www.cityofmandan.com. The photos will be on display at Mandan City Hall in the Ed “Bosh” Froehlich Meeting Room beginning in December and also will be featured in the 2023 Mandan and Morton County community calendar and other publicity materials.