Man with diverse criminal background sentenced for Morton County scam

A Bottineau man in state custody for repeatedly raping a young girl several years ago was sentenced May 12 to 30 years behind bars in a separate federal case after pleading guilty to bilking a Morton County family out of more than $500,000.

The criminal background of Shawn Miller also includes impersonating a military pilot and scamming free commercial airline flights for years. One member of the scammed family referred to Miller in court as Exhibit A -- refusing to say his name -- and told him "Your imaginary life was real to us."

Miller, 44, in 2014 and 2015 told the Morton County family he was wealthy, had a background as a CIA employee and could help them double or triple their investments, according to a federal indictment. He also allegedly gave them what he called “healing medicine” that was actually methamphetamine to better persuade them that he had the qualities he claimed.

Authorities allege Miller also said he knew people who had information that could damage the family and that he could solve the blackmail issue if they’d transfer money to him. One family member cashed out a $251,000 retirement account and gave the money to Miller. Another wired the proceeds of a $264,000 farm loan to Miller’s account.