Man injured in Morton County crash dies

A Cannon Ball man injured in a head-on crash in Morton County earlier this month has died.
Jonah White Eagle, 19, was driving a car that was hit head-on by a pickup truck that crossed the center line on state Highway 1806, according to the Highway Patrol. The crash happened about 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 8. White Eagle was taken to a Fargo hospital, and died Tuesday, the Patrol said.
The driver of the pickup was identified as Ryan Schmidt, 38, of Bismarck. The Patrol said he suffered a possible injury.
A passenger in White Eagle's car -- Kenzlee Dwarf, 20, of Bismarck -- suffered unspecified injuries.
The Patrol is still investigating the crash.