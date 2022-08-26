 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man injured in Morton County crash dies

A Cannon Ball man injured in a head-on crash in Morton County earlier this month has died.

Jonah White Eagle, 19, was driving a car that was hit head-on by a pickup truck that crossed the center line on state Highway 1806, according to the Highway Patrol. The crash happened about 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 8. White Eagle was taken to a Fargo hospital, and died Tuesday, the Patrol said.

The driver of the pickup was identified as Ryan Schmidt, 38, of Bismarck. The Patrol said he suffered a possible injury.

A passenger in White Eagle's car -- Kenzlee Dwarf, 20, of Bismarck -- suffered unspecified injuries.

The Patrol is still investigating the crash.

