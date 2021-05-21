 Skip to main content
Man dead, woman injured after run over by SUV in Dickinson
Man dead, woman injured after run over by SUV in Dickinson

A Dickinson man is dead and a Mandan woman seriously injured after being run over by an SUV on a Dickinson street.

Dillon Olheiser, 26, fell off his bicycle in the middle of traffic about 6 p.m. Sunday; Dawn Belohlavek, 55, saw him fall, stopped her vehicle, got out and began rendering first aid, according to the Highway Patrol.

The SUV driven by Dennis Wolf, 85, of Dickinson, ran over both people, the patrol reported. Olheiser died, and Belohlavek suffered serious injuries and was flown to a Bismarck hospital. Wolf was not hurt.

The patrol is continuing to investigate.

