Man arrested in Mandan robbery; accomplice sought

A Mandan man has been charged with four felonies for allegedly beating a man after taking part in a scheme to lure him to a car wash and rob him, according to a police affidavit.

Vegas Morin, 21, is charged with two conspiracy felonies and two weapons violations in an incident Friday at the Turbo Spa Car Wash, court documents show. An arrest warrant has been issued for Summer LeBeau, who police say is Morin’s accomplice.

Officers were called to the car wash Friday morning by a man who said he had been beaten by three men after he gave LeBeau a ride. The woman allegedly used his cellphone to contact Morin and arrange the meeting. Police say the man was dragged from the car at gunpoint, punched and kicked, and told to empty his pockets. The man’s wallet and $300 were stolen, police say.

The man and Morin were acquaintances, according to authorities. The nature of the man's relationship with LeBeau isn't clear.

LeBeau allegedly joined the men as they left the car wash. Law enforcement arrested Morin later that day. They say he was in possession of an illegally modified weapon and that because of a terrorizing conviction in 2019 was prohibited from possessing a gun at all. He is in jail pending $10,000 cash bail. His initial court appearance is Wednesday. No attorney is listed for him in court documents.

LeBeau is wanted for criminal conspiracy and conspiracy to commit robbery.

