Main Street closures planned for Buggies-N-Blues

A section of Main Street will be closed starting June 10 for Buggies-N-Blues car show and music festival taking place June 11 and 12.

Beginning at 8 a.m. June 10 through 2 p.m. June 11, Main Street from Second Avenue Northwest to Fourth Avenue Northwest will be closed. Third Avenue Northwest from Main Street to the alley will also be closed. A temporary four-way stop will be installed at the intersection of Third Avenue Northwest and First Street.

The street closure will transition at 2 p.m. June 11 with Main Street being closed from First Avenue Northwest to Sixth Avenue Northwest. Avenues in the area will be closed from Main Street to the alley. Temporary four-way stops will be installed at the First Street intersections of First Avenue Northwest and Third Avenue Northwest.

Beginning at 6 a.m. June 12, Main Street will be closed from Third Avenue Northeast to Sixth Avenue Northwest until 5 p.m. Second Avenue Northeast will be closed from Main Street to First Street. The other avenues along the Main Street closure will be closed to traffic from Main Street to the alley. Temporary four-way stops will be activated at the First Street intersections of Third Avenue Northeast and Third Avenue Northwest.

West Main Street access will remain open for Runnings and Morton Mandan Public Library. Motorists are encouraged to use First Street as a detour and truck drivers should use an alternate route.

For more information on Buggies-N-Blues, visit buggies-n-blues.org or call the Mandan Progress Organization at 701-751-2983.

