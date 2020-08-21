 Skip to main content
'Lunch and Learn: Pastor's Edition' kicks off free monthly conversations

North Dakota Lutheran social services and pastors from churches across the state will host "Lunch and Learn: Pastor's Edition," which are free monthly conversations that feature panel discussions about pressing issues.

The Zoom conversations kicked off Aug. 19 and will continue every third Wednesday of the month at noon.

The next Zoom meeting on Sept. 16 will feature "Supporting Congregation Members Through Mental Health Issues/Navigating ND’s Mental Health Resources."

To register, visit https://www.lssnd.org/webinar.

