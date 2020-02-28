Lonesome Dove bar reaches settlement with Mandan over mural dispute

"I'm glad that everybody agreed to the terms. It'll be better for the people of Mandan who want to put a mural, or do whatever they want from here on out," Berube told the Tribune. "I'm glad it settled without going to court. I'm glad that it's over with. It took a lot longer than I thought, of course."

Kersten said in a statement issued by the institute: “We hope everyone can enjoy putting murals without having to go through what we went through.”

“Today’s victory is a win for not just Lonesome Dove, but the First Amendment and the people of Mandan,” Frommer said in the statement. “Everyone now can speak a bit more freely due to Brian and Augie fighting for their free speech rights. And cities in North Dakota and across the country should take heed: If you discriminate against commercial messages like Brian and Augie’s mural, you too might find yourself in court.”

The city had ordered the Lonesome Dove's mural removed last year because it was not permitted and because it violated city rules barring murals on the front of buildings and those with a commercial message. The bar owners refused to remove it.

A city official didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the settlement.

Reach Andy Tsubasa Field at 701-250-8264 or andy.field@bismarcktribune.com.

