Lonesome Dove bar reaches settlement with Mandan over mural dispute

The Lonesome Dove and the city of Mandan have settled a federal lawsuit the Western-themed bar filed last year over an exterior mural that city officials ordered removed, court records show.
The agreement was signed last week by attorneys for Institute for Justice -- the law firm representing Lonesome Dove owners August Kersten and Brian Berube -- and attorneys for the city. Court documents and a statement Friday by Institute for Justice did not include settlement details, but institute Senior Attorney Robert Frommer told the Tribune that it calls for the city to pay the owners the $150 they spent "to go through Mandan's mural permitting process."
Both parties had been working toward reaching an out-of-court agreement, according to a court order by U.S. District Judge Dan Hovland last month.
The settlement comes after the Mandan City Commission approved an ordinance in December allowing owners to paint wall murals on the front of a building and include a commercial message. The ordinance also enables owners to paint wall murals on buildings without approval from the Mandan Architecture Commission.
A city permit is still required, though. The ordinance also restricts a mural that "contributes toward excessive driver and/or pedestrian distractions.” Murals must be removed if significantly vandalized, though building owners have 60 days to bring a mural “back into conformity.”
"I'm glad that everybody agreed to the terms. It'll be better for the people of Mandan who want to put a mural, or do whatever they want from here on out," Berube told the Tribune. "I'm glad it settled without going to court. I'm glad that it's over with. It took a lot longer than I thought, of course."
Kersten said in a statement issued by the institute: “We hope everyone can enjoy putting murals without having to go through what we went through.”
“Today’s victory is a win for not just Lonesome Dove, but the First Amendment and the people of Mandan,” Frommer said in the statement. “Everyone now can speak a bit more freely due to Brian and Augie fighting for their free speech rights. And cities in North Dakota and across the country should take heed: If you discriminate against commercial messages like Brian and Augie’s mural, you too might find yourself in court.”
The city had ordered the Lonesome Dove's mural removed last year because it was not permitted and because it violated city rules barring murals on the front of buildings and those with a commercial message. The bar owners refused to remove it.
A city official didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the settlement.
