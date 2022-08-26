Local schools begin the new year amid national teacher shortage

Public schools in Bismarck-Mandan are beginning the academic year amid a nationwide shortage of teachers and staff attributed in part to burnout and culture wars.

Mandan Public Schools began classes on Wednesday, with Bismarck Public Schools starting the next day. Catholic schools in Bismarck got underway last week; in Mandan they started Wednesday.

Leaders of both public school districts last week were still looking to fill some positions, though they're not struggling as much as many other schools around the state and nation.

Polling by national teachers groups and other national surveys "simply mirror the results that we have seen in polling commissioned by North Dakota United of educators in North Dakota,” Nick Archuleta, president of the union that represents teachers and other public employees, said in late July.

Archuleta participated in a national task force that studied the problem.

“Teachers are less satisfied in their jobs, more frustrated by the discourse surrounding public education, and are feeling unappreciated and under-supported," he said. "It is the hope of the task force that our findings will help inform conversations in communities across the country as school districts struggle to solve the teacher recruitment and retention issue."

The National Education Association estimates there is a shortage of 300,000 teachers and staff nationwide, due to a variety of factors including coronavirus pandemic fatigue. The American Federation of Teachers also cites lack of support for teachers amid political conflicts, such as debate over critical race theory.

Bismarck

Enrollment at Bismarck Public schools is 13,629, about 300 more students than last year.

The district has been relatively immune from teacher shortages, according to Superintendent Jason Hornbacher. There were just two general educator positions open last week, and the district had held interviews for both.

But Hornbacher said the district is struggling in other areas, looking to fill shortages in food services, special education aids, bus staff, school psychologists and substitute teachers.

“We have been working all summer going to job fairs and trying to interview the best and most qualified individuals,” he said.

The district is expanding despite the staff shortages. Two new elementary schools are opening this fall -- Silver Ranch in the northeast part of town and Elk Ridge in the northwest. This brings the total number of elementary schools to 18.

Elk Ridge is still under construction. Officials expect the building to be functional come the first day with minimal impact to students as the work finishes. Administrators are formulating a plan to use the space and resources they have available until the facility is complete.

"We are ready for all the kids at Elk Ridge, Silver Ranch, and every school in the district," Hornbacher said.

The school board earlier this year approved a $3 million bid to expand Legacy High School -- a project tentatively to be completed next summer. Legacy opened in 2015 and was designed to accommodate a future expansion.

Mandan

Enrollment in Mandan is up by about 100 students, according to Superintendent Mike Bitz. An Aug. 10 enrollment update said the district will have 4,239 students in K-12.

Bitz said Mandan will have all of its teacher positions full for this school year, though specialty areas are proving to be more difficult to fill. Mandan as of last week had shortages in areas such as career and technical education, special education and counseling.

"We had a couple of late resignations that are always tough to fill, but other than that we are doing OK," Bitz said.

Mandan also is building new schools. Voters in April 2021 approved a bond measure to build a new high school and an additional elementary school. The bond passed with nearly 80% support.

The new elementary being built in the Lakewood area is scheduled to open in fall 2023. The new high school is to open in fall 2024.

Catholic schools

Light of Christ Catholic Schools in Bismarck started its year last Thursday. Enrollment for the system's five locations is 1,437, according to President Gerald Vetter. That's up about 4% from last year.

Vetter said that while the school system will have a full teacher staff, he is aware of the issues happening around the country. He believes it's important to recruit more dedicated people into the education field to help remedy the crisis.

“We have been fortunate in that we have been able to retain very great teachers,” he said.

Vetter said Light of Christ has a lot to celebrate going into the school year, including growth. It was founded in 2012 with just over 1,000 students.

In Mandan, Christ the King Catholic Montessori School started classes for students ages 3-12 on Wednesday. The enrollment of 175 students has doubled in the past six years, according to Administrative Assistant Kim Nutsch.

St. Joseph Catholic Montessori School also began its academic year on Wednesday. The school did not provide information on enrollment.