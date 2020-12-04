Local Salvation Army sees dip in donations due to COVID-19

The Bismarck-Mandan Salvation Army is feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic during its red kettle campaign.

Kettle donations are down 10% from this time last year, according to Major Nelson De La Vergne, who leads the local chapter of the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army's goal for its kettle campaign is $400,000. It has raised almost $13,000 via the iconic red kettles so far. The campaign has a Dec. 24 deadline, though mail-in donations are accepted until mid-January.

The organization's income went down during the summer, but need within the community did not, De La Vergne told the Tribune. It had to use its reserves to keep its programs going.

"And now our reserves are so low, I can't take any more without hurting us in the future," he said.

The $400,000 goal is about one-third of the Salvation Army's yearly budget, which helps fund rent and utility assistance and food distribution, among other services. Without the funding, certain programs might have to close or the building wouldn't be open as often, De La Vergne said.

Fewer volunteers have been signing up due to the pandemic, and fewer people are shopping in person, although stores are still busy, De La Vergne said.