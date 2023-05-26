Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The city of Mandan has partnered with a Fargo-based bank to launch a program dedicated to improving Mandan’s housing stock.

The City Commission on May 16 accepted an offer from Gate City Bank for a program that will provide $2 million in low-interest loans each year to revitalize homes in the community. The program launched that day.

A 2015 study by consulting firm Hanna Keelan Associates found that 843 homes in Mandan could be targeted for moderate or substantial rehabilitation. The total cost comes to $34.5 million when adjusted for inflation.

The Neighborhood Revitalization Program will allow city residents to apply for loans of $10,000 to $100,000 with interest rates ranging from 3.01% to 3.5% at 10-15-year terms. All loans are financed through the bank and come at no cost to the city.

Typical loans of this type usually have a 7-9% interest rate, according to Jake Fisketjon, Gate City assistant vice president in Mandan.

The city will be responsible for receiving and accessing applications, while the bank will determine the creditworthiness of applicants. Applicants must possess an account with the bank to qualify.

Qualification criteria include:

Property must be in the revitalization zone

Property must be zoned for residential use

Property must be outside of the 100-year floodplain

Property must have an assessed value of under $275,000

Property taxes must be up to date

Home must be owner-occupied. Duplexes qualify.

Home must be at least 40 years old

Fabricated homes do not qualify for the program.

The revitalization zone set by Mandan is for homes in the heart of the city, with the zone running from Interstate 94 to the Heart River.

Qualifying homes are eligible for improvements including:

Foundation work

Siding, roofing, window and garage work

Addition of a bedroom or new living space

Major interior remodeling or replacement of major mechanical systems

Landscaping, porch or decking upgrades

Retaining wall addition or update

Converting rental unit to owner-occupied space

Water and sewer upgrades

Radon mitigation

“I think it's another tool in the toolbox to keep Mandan getting better and better every day,” Mayor Tim Helbling said.

The program exists in other North Dakota cities including Williston, Fargo, West Fargo, Grand Forks and Wahpeton, and in some Minnesota cities including East Grand Forks, Moorhead, Breckenridge, Alexandria and Fergus Falls.

Applications for the 2023 year are due Oct. 31. More information about the program is at: https://www.cityofmandan.com/neighborhoodrevitalization.