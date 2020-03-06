Load restrictions going into effect in Morton County

Load restrictions of a 6 ton/axle, 80,000 pound max are being placed on all county paved roadways in Morton County.
Gravel roads will be restricted as needed, the county announced Tuesday.
You have free articles remaining.
Exceptions are:
- County Rte. 139: from State Hwy 49, west to I-94, and from ADM Elevator west to the County Line, 7 ton/axle, 105,500 lb. max.
- County Rte. 139: from East Entrance Southwest Grain, New Salem, west to County Rte. 85,
- From West City Limits of Glen Ullin south to State Hwy 49, County Rte. 85: New Salem from I-94 south to County Rte. 139, from County Rte. 139 south to Feland Redimix Plant, County Rte. 139: from intersection of County Rte. 88, west to S 5th Street, from S 5th Street, west to City Limits, from intersection of County Rte. 88 and South Avenue (Glen Ullin) east to State Hwy 49, 41st Street (Glen Ullin Stockman’s Weight Association from intersection of County Rte. 139 west to end of pavement. County Rte. 84 (Flasher Main Street) from State Hwy 21, south to end of pavement, 25 mph Speed Limit, 105,500 lb. max.
- County Rte. 90 (Hebron) from intersection of Elm St. and Washington Ave, north on Elm Street to intersection of Summit Avenue, east on Summit Avenue to the end of pavement, 80,000 pounds.
- County Rte. 139 from I-94 north to the ADM Elevator, County Rte. 140 from State Highway 1806 to State Hwy 25, County Rte. 90: (Brickmaker Expressway, Hebron) from I-94, north to west city limits, Main St. (Hebron) from west city limits east to intersection of Elm St., north on Elm St. to intersection of Washington Ave., 105,500 pounds year round.
- Fort Rice St. (Main Street) from State Highway 1806 east to end of pavement, Fort Rice Boat Dock from State Hwy 1806, east to Missouri River, Weinberger Drive S. from State Hwy 6 east, south and west back to State Hwy 6, 65,000 pounds.