Livestreaming of North Dakota Legislature draws half-million views
Livestreaming of North Dakota Legislature draws half-million views

North Dakota state Capitol

The North Dakota state Capitol in Bismarck is offset by flowers in full bloom in June 2018.

 Mike McCleary

Livestreaming of the 2021 Legislature garnered nearly 500,000 views.

Committee meetings and floor sessions of the 76-day legislative session drew 495,731 live and playback views totaling 5.2 million minutes of streaming, according to figures released by the Legislative Council, North Dakota lawmakers' nonpartisan fiscal and legal research agency. Remote testimony drew 2,185 registrants.

"I expect we will continue to see significant views of the archived sessions and meetings," Legislative Council Director John Bjornson said.

North Dakota legislative leaders last year spent $2.64 million in federal CARES Act coronavirus aid to ramp up livestreaming and remote technology amid the pandemic. Previously, only House and Senate floor sessions were broadcast live online.

Lawmakers and watchdogs have praised the livestreaming for transparency and ease of access to the legislative process, eliminating travel for people far away from Bismarck.

Archived videos are available at video.legis.nd.gov. The Legislature adjourned early April 30.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-223-8482 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Capitol Reporter

