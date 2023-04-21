Livestream views of the 2023 Legislature have exceeded those of the 2021 session by over 27%, and the session still has about two weeks to go.

Live and video-on-demand playback streaming of the Legislature’s committee meetings and floor sessions had drawn 632,147 views totaling nearly 47 million minutes of streaming as of April 14, the 65th day of the session, according to statistics from Legislative Council Director John Bjornson. Live views make up nearly two-thirds of streaming so far this session, the second one to broadcast all of the Legislature’s proceedings.

Committee meetings and floor sessions of the 76-day 2021 legislative session drew 495,731 live and playback views totaling 5.2 million minutes of streaming.

North Dakota legislative leaders in 2019 approved a livestreaming pilot project for two meeting rooms in the state Capitol.

The leaders in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic ramped up the effort and spent $2.64 million in federal CARES Act coronavirus aid to expand livestreaming and remote technology. Previously, only House and Senate floor sessions were broadcast live and archived online, since 2013.

Lawmakers and watchdogs have praised the livestreaming for transparency and ease of access to the legislative process, eliminating travel for people far away from Bismarck.

North Dakota Newspaper Association Attorney Jack McDonald said the livestreaming is “by far the best thing that came out of COVID.”

“I think more people are finding out about it,” including national interest groups and national political parties, he said.

Republican majority leaders welcome the viewership.

Senate Majority Leader David Hogue, R-Minot, said the usage is “a very exciting, positive piece of data, to know that we spent the money to increase transparency, to be able to have the public be able to see what’s going on in the (committees and floor sessions); the fact that more people are watching it and accessing it, I think is a highly positive development.”

He said concerns about the public seeing lawmakers “in unflattering ways,” such as slouching in seats, have not been an issue.

House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, said the viewership is “fantastic” and “wonderful.”

“The legislative reach to the public is something we’ve always wanted to get done,” he said. “I couldn’t be happier that the citizens are engaged in the legislative process. I think as a result of that, emails, voicemails and text messages to legislators ... have increased dramatically, so I think the transparency for the public is just something we’ve always wanted.”

This session also has seen thousands of testimony registrants for public hearings, including 6,352 in writing only, 5,640 in-person with writing, and 710 in writing and by videoconference. Nearly 1,000 bills and resolutions were introduced this session.

Public hearing testimony in 2021 drew 6,256 registrants in writing only, 1,254 in-person with writing, and 2,185 in writing and by videoconference. In-person testimony was limited during the session due to the pandemic.

Bjornson said the 2023 data has some outliers, including a Seattle-based IP address that “seems to watch every single video and appears to be connected continually.” Information technology staff speculate it could be a research institution or a cloud voice training software, but they’re not certain, Bjornson said.

Some viewers also will watch an archived meeting and not close a browser, so the meeting replays over and over, he added.

Over 28.6 million minutes of viewing this session has been on one recording — a Jan. 30 meeting of the House Industry, Business and Labor Committee — which Bjornson said is unexplained.

Even so, without the noticeable outliers, minutes of on-demand viewing would be at least three times higher than in 2021, he said.

Videos are archived and available at video.ndlegis.gov.