Linton woman ordered to repay $25,000 stolen from Mandan tattoo studio

A judge has ordered a Linton woman to pay a Mandan tattoo studio owner more than $25,000 in restitution after she pleaded guilty to making improper electronic transfers using his company credit card.

Lawler in 2020 worked as a receptionist at the studio, according to a police affidavit. She arranged transfers of more than $51,000 to an account held by a co-defendant in the case, Alex Dauenhauer, 27, of Bismarck. Dauenhauer in January was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to make restitution.