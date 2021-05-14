Lineworker training facility in Mandan getting $5 million upgrade

Work is slated to begin this summer on a new facility for Bismarck State College's lineworker program at its campus in Mandan next to the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives.

The existing facility consisting of a classroom and shop has been around since 1970. Students learn the ins and outs of various vehicles and pieces of equipment used by utilities, and utility poles stick out of the ground nearby for students to learn to climb.

Winter can bring bitterly cold air and high winds to the site, forcing those in the program to stay on the ground. Two winters ago, students were grounded for an entire month waiting for the weather to improve.

"We would take them in the shop and try to keep them busy," instructor Bill Gieser said. "You're trying to teach them what they would be doing up in the air."

That won't be a problem after the new 26,000-square-foot facility opens next year.

"We can set poles in there," Gieser said.

The program at BSC is the only one of its kind in the state. It's had 1,700 graduates over the years who go onto jobs with co-ops, utilities and contractors, where they make up to $40 per hour.