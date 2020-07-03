Lewis and Clark Regional Development Council receives funding

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Mandan-based Lewis and Clark Regional Development Council is getting $400,000 through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package to support efforts to strengthen the regional economy.

The funding is from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration, according to U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, both R-N.D.

The Economic Adjustment Assistance money will be used to fund a COVID-19 Recovery and Resiliency Project.

