‘Letter the Lawn’ wins Mandan Business Pitch Challenge

Letter the Lawn has won Mandan's 2021 Business Pitch Challenge held March 25.

Rachel Jungling started her business about nine months ago providing and putting up personalized celebratory displays in recipient yards and properties. Jungling received $750 in cash, the chance to be eligible for a $10,000 forgivable loan from the Mandan Growth Fund, plus a host of other prizes to assist on her entrepreneurial journey. Jungling emerged from a field of four finalists.

First runner-up is The Soup Shack, a mobile food truck being planned Dylan and Hannah Hilfer-Schafer. They plan to specialize in gourmet soups, sandwiches and side dishes.

The other finalists are Wine More by Hannah Haynes and Caroline Crary, a proposal for a wine bar to also include beer, seltzers, champagne, bruschetta and merchandise with space for small events; and Freezy Does It by Torrea and Geoff West, a mobile business to sell shaved ice and specialty cotton candy. All finalists received prizes.

The full list of awards and donors is posted at www.cityofmandan.com/businesspitch.