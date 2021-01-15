Lawmakers consider letting extra-long trucks travel I-94

Companies seeking to move cargo on trucks up to 129,000 pounds must apply for and pay for a permit to travel through North Dakota. Neither measure heard before lawmakers Thursday specifies how much larger in size road trains could be.

The federal government oversees size limits on the interstates and certain highways where some in North Dakota seek to allow road trains. The state has authority over lesser roads.

No other states allow road trains, though the resolution suggests that North Dakota would work with surrounding states to establish the pilot program.

Sen. Oley Larsen, R-Minot, testified in favor of the Senate bill giving the governor authority to set size limits. He said he envisions trucks hauling three 50-foot trailers; not a massive chain of trailers as seen on gravel roads in Australia.

He said the provision on axle weight limits is important because it would ensure that the weight of a heavy load would be dispersed, preventing wear and tear on roads and bridges.

But others expressed concern that the length of a road train could pose problems for entering and exiting interstates, as well as for turning.