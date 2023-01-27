Lawmaker in the right place at the right time to help colleague

Call it bipartisanship: As Rep. Todd Porter walked into the Capitol one day earlier this month, he spotted Sen. Kathy Hogan lying on the floor. She had just fallen while leaving for the day.

Porter, R-Mandan, a longtime paramedic, provided immediate assistance to Hogan, D-Fargo, who was later found to have suffered a cracked kneecap and a mild concussion.

“Having Todd be my first responder was a gift,” said Hogan, the Senate minority leader. “His calm and firm presence was totally reassuring.”

Beth Helfrich, executive director for the North Dakota broadcasters and newspaper associations, witnessed the quick assist.

“It was truly like a divine intervention that Todd Porter, a paramedic, was right there,” she said.

In addition to his 24 years in the Legislature, Porter has worked as a paramedic in the Bismarck-Mandan area for 45 years. He said he has dealt with numerous calls, from “falls with lacerations to major traumatic events.”

Porter carries a pager for the Capitol Response Team and responds when he can to assist state Highway Patrol officers and Capitol Security.

“That is the profession I fell in love with while still in high school, and still to this day it makes my pulse rise a bit,” he said. “But the ultimate satisfaction is helping someone in need.”

Hogan, 74, was on crutches for a time and participated in her committees remotely from her Bismarck hotel until she was able to return to the Capitol.