Law officers to crack down on distracted driving

Law enforcement agencies across North Dakota are planning extra patrols in September to crack down on distracted driving.

Officers held a similar "U Drive. U Text. U Pay." enforcement campaign in April, and issued 186 citations for texting while driving and other distracted driving violations.

"Distracted driving includes taking your eyes off the road or your mind off driving,” Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier said.

This campaign is part of the state's Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to VisionZero.ND.gov. The North Dakota Crash Memorial Wall is at https://visionzero.nd.gov/memorial/.

