Law officers cracking down on seat belt violations
Law enforcement agencies statewide will be cracking down on seat belt violations over the next two months.

The "Click it or Ticket" enforcement campaign with extra patrols is planned through Aug. 19, according to the state Transportation Department. It's dubbed summer HEAT -- Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic.

"Buckling up takes a couple seconds and will ensure you arrive at your destination all summer,” Mandan Police Lt. Pete Czapiewski said.

The campaign is part of the state's Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.

