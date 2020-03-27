Law enforcement taking precautions amid coronavirus outbreak, but still serving

The encroachment of the coronavirus on North Dakota has staff and administrators at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center and other law enforcement agencies taking steps to allow business to be conducted while still keeping inmates, themselves and the public safe.

Most of that business is done, so to speak, through the front door by attorneys and the visiting public. If such a change were warranted, that door could be locked and not used for a time.

That’s not an option for the back door, where law officers bring anyone they’ve arrested.

“We can’t just shut down for two weeks and say, 'come back,'” Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben said.

That rings true for any law enforcement and emergency personnel who are taking precautions to protect themselves but also making an effort to help stop the spread of the disease.

Department precautions

Leben said he and his staff have been meeting for some time about precautions to keep themselves and inmates safe. When a case was confirmed in North Dakota on March 11, “it became more real to us,” he said.