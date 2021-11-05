Law enforcement responds to report of person jumping from Memorial Bridge

Bismarck and Mandan area law enforcement agencies searched the Missouri River on Tuesday after receiving a report that someone jumped from the Memorial Bridge.

A woman riding in a car on the bridge told authorities she saw a man standing on the rail and witnessed him jump, Burleigh County Sheriff's Maj. Jim Hulm said.

The department's water rescue team while using sonar equipment at one point thought they had located a body. More precise equipment ruled that out, Hulm said.

The water in the area is shallow and clear, the major said. Morton County and Burleigh County dive teams were still searching at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Morton County Sheriff's Office had checked the shoreline before noon and was making an aerial search with a drone, spokeswoman Maxine Herr said. A Burleigh County drone was deployed just after midday.

A patrol vehicle from the Mandan Police Department was involved in a crash on the Expressway Bridge while responding to the call, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The westbound lane of the bridge was closed for 30 minutes. Nobody was injured in the crash.

