Last of 4 Mandan car wash robbery suspects gets lengthy federal prison term

The last of four people charged in a beating and robbery at a Mandan car wash last year has been sentenced to more than nine years in federal prison.

Michael Todd Baker, 29, of Mandan, and two other men -- Justyce Houle, of Bismarck, and Vegas Morin, of Mandan -- were accused of luring a man to the Turbo Car Wash in April 2020, beating him, and taking his wallet and $300. They had allegedly plotted to rob the man of his illegal drugs and drug sale money.

The three suspects initially were charged in state court, but their cases eventually were moved to federal court under the Hobbs Act, which prohibits robbery that affects interstate or foreign commerce -- even if that commerce is illegal. Then-U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley said at the time that “If a drug dealer robs another drug dealer, that is deemed to be covered by this federal statute.”

Baker earlier this year reached an agreement with prosecutors under which he pleaded guilty to robbery under the Hobbs Act and possession of an illegal firearm -- a short-barreled shotgun, according to court documents. Two other firearms charges were dismissed. Baker's attorney, Ryan Sandberg, said in court documents that the shotgun was not loaded, though he added "this is not an excuse."