 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Bismarck Tribune is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Basin Electric Power Cooperative

Land and Water Conservation Fund grant cycle opening

  • 0

The North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department will begin accepting applications Friday for fiscal year 2022 Land and Water Conservation Fund grants.

The program helps fund outdoor recreation projects such as ball fields, pools, campgrounds, playgrounds and land acquisitions for park development. Selected projects are anticipated to have the grant money available next summer. 

The 50/50 matching grant program is federal but administered by the state. It's funded by offshore oil and gas royalties. Among the projects that got funding this year is a playground renovation at the McQuade Softball Diamonds in Bismarck.

For more information on the grant program, go to https://bit.ly/3n6lQTs or contact Grants Coordinator Char Langehaug at 701-328-5364. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mandan man dies in Saturday crash

Mandan man dies in Saturday crash

The driver of a Jeep Wrangler died from injuries suffered in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in Mandan, according to the North Dakota …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News