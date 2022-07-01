Land and Water Conservation Fund grant cycle opening

The North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department will begin accepting applications Friday for fiscal year 2022 Land and Water Conservation Fund grants.

The program helps fund outdoor recreation projects such as ball fields, pools, campgrounds, playgrounds and land acquisitions for park development. Selected projects are anticipated to have the grant money available next summer.

The 50/50 matching grant program is federal but administered by the state. It's funded by offshore oil and gas royalties. Among the projects that got funding this year is a playground renovation at the McQuade Softball Diamonds in Bismarck.

For more information on the grant program, go to https://bit.ly/3n6lQTs or contact Grants Coordinator Char Langehaug at 701-328-5364.

