Kroshus announces campaign for tax commissioner

Newly appointed State Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus has announced his plan to run for a full term.

The Republican will seek to retain his position after Gov. Doug Burgum appointed him to the post last month.

Kroshus, 58, previously served as a member of the North Dakota Public Service Commission. He started work as the state's top tax official on Jan. 4 after his predecessor, Ryan Rauschenberger, resigned following an alcohol-related disturbance at a Bismarck hotel in November. Kroshus is completing Rauschenberger’s term that expires at the end of this year.

Kroshus said his priorities are to "effectively and fairly" administer state tax law, as well as education and outreach, tribal engagement and fiscal responsibility.

"It has been a privilege to serve the citizens of North Dakota, and I'm asking voters for the opportunity to continue working on their behalf," he said in a statement.

Kroshus previously worked as publisher of The Bismarck Tribune until 2015, when he left to run for state auditor. He did not receive the Republican nomination for the position. Burgum appointed him in 2017 to fill a vacancy on the PSC, which regulates investor-owned utility companies, among other entities. Kroshus served as PSC chairman in 2019 and 2020, and he was reelected last year.

Kroshus said in his tax commissioner campaign announcement that he has 30 years of private-sector business leadership experience. He is a Fargo native who graduated from North Dakota State University. He owns a grain and cattle operation in western North Dakota, and he has served on volunteer boards for Missouri Slope United Way, Bismarck State College, the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber of Commerce, the Bismarck-Mandan Development Association, Sanford Health Foundation and Capital Gallery.

The tax commissioner's term is 4 years. The job offers an annual salary of $121,814. The position also includes sitting on the state Board of Equalization and the advisory board for the Legacy Fund, North Dakota’s $8.6 billion oil tax savings.

No one else has announced plans to run for tax commissioner.

