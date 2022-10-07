Kramer Subaru and Miles of Love set Make A Dogs Day event for Oct. 22

Kramer Subaru and Miles of Love will celebrate National Make A Dog's Day with a meet and greet from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 22 in Mandan to connect community members and homeless furry friends.

Approximately 55,000 pets were fostered and over 3 million dogs entered shelters this past year. “One sure way to make a dog’s day is giving them a new, loving home through adoption events. This is why Kramer Subaru works with local pet charities year-round hosting Meet and Greets and welcoming fosters every Thursday to the dealership for 'Fursday' where customers can meet their future furry family members,” said Phil Alalouf, managing partner.

If adoption isn’t quite right, the public can find out how to donate time or resources. A pet supply drive will be set up at 700 Old Red Trail Drive for the month of October. Items needed include dog/cat food, kitty litter, toys, treats, dog/cat beds, blankets/towels, leashes, collars, dishes, grooming items, kennels/crates, nursing bottles, potty pads or other pet items.

For more information, call Amy Jo at 701-663-9851.