Koppy defeats former employee in Morton state’s attorney race

A veteran state’s attorney in Morton County has retained his seat, fending off a challenge from a former assistant prosecutor he fired partway through the campaign after an investigation into allegations that she created a hostile work environment.

Allen Koppy will serve another four-year term. He defeated Gabrielle Goter on Tuesday, getting 54% of the vote to her 46%, with all precincts reporting.

It’s the second time Koppy has overcome a defeat in the June primary to beat Goter in the general election. The same thing happened in 2018.

The campaign was clouded by the fact that Koppy fired Goter midway through the campaign after an investigation into allegations that she created a hostile work environment.

Goter, 39, served as an assistant state’s attorney from 2010 until mid-September. Koppy, 66, who has served 3 ½ decades, placed her on administrative leave in June pending the outcome of the probe into her treatment of others in the office. She continued to handle cases until he fired her.

The county’s human resources department initiated the investigation. A Minnesota law firm conducted the probe and issued a report that stated Goter used her leadership position “to foster an environment of fear and intimidation.” Witnesses interviewed by the department consistently described her as a “workplace bully,” the document stated.

The report did not substantiate allegations against Goter of preferential treatment, retaliation against people in the workplace, training issues and disproportionate work assignments.

Goter denied the allegations and sought reinstatement to her job through the county commission, but her efforts failed.

The report also was critical of Koppy and referred to him as “a disengaged state’s attorney.” Goter was allowed to act the way she did “without intervention by the elected state’s attorney,” the investigator said.

Koppy was first elected to the post in 1987. He defeated Goter’s father, Wayne Goter, in 1990 and 1994.

Koppy during this year's campaign touted his experience and said he wanted to “keep the ship going the way it is.” He sees the state's attorney role as being a watchdog and “sort of like an undertaker of social ills.”

Goter during the campaign said she sees the state’s attorney role as that of an advocate for the people of the county. She stated her priorities as additional attorneys, proper training and compensation, and professionalism and accountability. The Missouri Valley Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police endorsed her.