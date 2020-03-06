Killdeer livestock judging results

The Morton County 4-H Livestock Judging Team competed in the Killdeer Livestock Judging Contest on Feb. 29 in Killdeer. There were 103 individuals competing with 32 total teams.

Morton County had two teams compete. Team one placed 10th overall and consisted of Medora and Sheridan Ellingson, St. Anthony, Stray Ressler, Mandan and Karsten Peterson, Bismarck. Overall, Medora Ellingson placed 34th, Peterson 25th, Ressler 57th, and Sheridan Ellingson 75th.

Team two placed 14th overall and consisted of Ty MacDonald, Bismarck, Grant Hauge, Leith, and Cooper Strommen, Fort Rice. Overall, MacDonald placed 14th, Hauge 67th, and Strommen 90th.

The teams are coached by Jackie Buckley, Mandan, Luke Keller, Mandan, Ben Tokach, St. Anthony, and Renae Gress, Morton County Extension agent.

