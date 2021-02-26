Keep our families, community, and state safe

I am the new Vision Zero coordinator for the southwest region of North Dakota. My main goal is to reduce the number of motor vehicle deaths throughout the state by educating the public about traffic safety.

Every year, approximately 100 people in North Dakota die from motor vehicle crashes. This January alone, 13 people died from motor vehicle crashes in North Dakota. Of those fatalities, at least 36% were not belted at the time of the crash (data is preliminary and subject to change until final crash reports are submitted to NDDOT). That’s 13 families whose lives will never be the same again.

Here at Vision Zero, we have asked ourselves, “How many motor vehicle crash fatalities are acceptable in North Dakota?” You probably know the answer already: ZERO.