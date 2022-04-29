K-12 learning goes outdoors at North Dakota state parks

Virtual learning expanded for North Dakota K-12 students in the coronavirus pandemic, but now another option is widely available: the great outdoors.

The state Parks and Recreation Department and the Department of Public Instruction have partnered for outdoor learning for public, private and home-school students at state parks with $600,000 of federal Rescue Plan coronavirus aid through September 2024, or three summers.

The funding covers 24 field days for mostly sixth graders, individualized field trips for classes of all grade levels, funding assistance with program fees and transportation to parks, and an expansion of Parks and Recreation's online "Campfire Series" videos. The first 10 field days are two days each in April, May, July, September and October.

Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park south of Mandan hosted students on field days April 21 and 22. Topics included pioneer/military/Native history, paleontology, geology, plant and animal adaptations, and historical children's games, according to park Lead Interpreter Austin Glant.

State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said, "We really are trying to be innovative and understanding that when you're out in a state park, you can be learning math, you can be learning science, you are obviously learning communication skills."

She recalled as a vice principal years ago at Mandan's Pioneer Elementary School taking students to Cross Ranch State Park with the school's physical education teacher. Students did snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and math lessons, measuring the circumference of trees.

Baesler's department worked with Parks and Recreation to ensure each park could draw upon its natural resources for activities in math, English language arts, science, history and geography, she said.

Parks and Recreation Department Director Cody Schulz said, "From an outdoor education perspective, we think it's incredibly important to be able to get outdoors and learn in that environment, to be able to touch, feel, smell while learning."

The program can "add that level of learning that probably has been missed over the couple years with some of the virtual learning environments we've seen" in the pandemic, he said.

Virtual learning has its place, "but we're trying to get students the opportunity to go out and get that hands-on education again," said Parks and Recreation Education Outreach Coordinator Josh Steffan.

"Whether that's nature and science or history and geography, we're really trying to use the beauty and the nostalgia of state parks in order to accomplish that hands-on learning," he said.

A day will run from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Students will rotate among four or five educational activities on topics such as animal adaptations, history and fossil paleontology, depending on the park.

Eight to 10 schools and numerous home-school families have expressed interest in field days, Steffan said.

The funding also covers individualized class field trips, which Parks and Recreation has done in the past. A teacher can request a topic of a park's expertise, bring his or her class and have an outdoor education session with a park interpreter.

More than 2,500 students are scheduled for individualized class field trips in May, Steffan said.

Schulz said Parks and Recreation hopes to continue the program and balance it with online tools.

"Our goal, obviously, for this is to get folks, young kids to the parks to learn in that environment, but if we can balance that with some online tools to spark interest and get them involved from home from a technological perspective to do that, too," he said.

Interested schools need only reach out to one of the two state agencies to arrange a park visit, Baesler said. Child cares and summer recreation programs can, too, she said.

