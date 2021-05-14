Jury finds Moffit man guilty of manslaughter but not murder in Mandan death

A Morton County jury on Wednesday convicted a Moffit man of manslaughter in the stabbing death of a Mandan man last summer.

Arthur Funk, 48, was charged with murder in June. The jury after about three hours of deliberation on Wednesday found him not guilty of that charge and not guilty of negligent homicide.

South Central District Judge Cynthia Feland ordered a presentence investigation. The maximum punishment for manslaughter is 10 years in prison, compared with life in prison without parole for murder.

Funk was only trying to defend himself when he stabbed Kevin Stockert, defense attorney Scott Rose told jurors in closing arguments Wednesday afternoon at the culmination of the three-day trial. But the prosecutor in the case said Funk had a knife with him when he went to a Mandan residence and planned to kill Stockert.

Authorities say Stockert, 53, was stabbed nine times during a dispute over the return of a car belonging to Stockert’s girlfriend. Funk allegedly had been staying with her and had taken her car and not returned it.

Funk could have avoided the confrontation by dropping the vehicle off at another location, Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Chase Lingle told jurors.