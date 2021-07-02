Jury acquits Mandan man accused of setting house on fire to collect insurance money

A Morton County jury has acquitted a Mandan man who was accused of setting his house on fire to collect insurance money.

The jury after a two-day trial found Joshua Schmidt, 36, not guilty of arson and reckless endangerment, court records show.

State’s Attorney Allen Koppy did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did defense attorney Michael Hoffman.

Schmidt in April 2019 was accused of starting a fire in his southeast Mandan home, which is one unit of a two-story duplex. The other unit was occupied. Schmidt’s residence had smoke and heat damage throughout.

Schmidt reported the fire at 11:02 a.m. on April 14, 2019. Police and fire units responded at 11:10 a.m. but found no active fire in the residence. Police at the time said video and other evidence led them to believe Schmidt had started the fire hours earlier, according to an affidavit.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0