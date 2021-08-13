Jurors at RJR trial view security camera footage tracking suspect from Mandan to Washburn

The videos were presented in a chronological format, beginning on April 1, 2019, then seven days earlier.

A person who is seen at the passenger door of a truck in the Mandan McDonald’s parking lot walks east along the Strip, then southbound along the Big O Tires business. The figure also was seen walking from Bill Barth Ford, traversing its lot, to Midway Lanes. All of those businesses are between RJR and McDonald’s.

The suspect appeared to be wearing black or dark clothing and a head covering, what Droske described as a balaclava. The suspect “had very long strides” and appeared to have one arm tucked up while the other was swinging, said Droske, who compiled the videos and timeline maps.

Droske also walked the jury through several videos from inside and outside of RJR, including footage of the four workers before they were slain and the suspect arriving, wearing a blaze orange top and head covering, walking “in a slow, methodical manner” and cleaning shoes on a mat, the investigator said.

The suspect appeared to be holding a wire object in one hand, similar to a wire saw later located at the shop crime scene, Droske said.