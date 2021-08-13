Jurors at RJR trial view security camera footage tracking suspect from Mandan to Washburn

Surveillance video footage stitched together by prosecutors and investigators shows the suspect who they say traversed roadways and parking lots and stole a vehicle in the early morning of April 1, 2019, when four people were slain at RJR Maintenance & Management in Mandan.
Jurors and spectators on Wednesday also saw virtually identical footage from one week earlier. North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Alex Droske indicated the identical videos could show planning or preparation by the suspect.
Droske led the jury through the videos and still images in the eighth day of trial for defendant Chad Isaak, 47, of Washburn. He is charged with four counts of murder and other offenses in the slayings of RJR co-owner Robert Fakler, 52; employees Adam Fuehrer, 42; Bill Cobb, 50; and Lois Cobb, 45. The Cobbs were married.
Prosecutors spent most of Tuesday submitting the videos, images, timelines and maps that the jury began to see Wednesday. The videos came from businesses along Mandan’s Memorial Highway, better known as the Strip, where RJR also is located, as well as businesses along the highway route prosecutors say the suspect took to Washburn, north of Bismarck-Mandan.
Isaak at times looked down or appeared to be writing during much of the video presentations. He has shown little emotion throughout the trial.
The videos were presented in a chronological format, beginning on April 1, 2019, then seven days earlier.
A person who is seen at the passenger door of a truck in the Mandan McDonald’s parking lot walks east along the Strip, then southbound along the Big O Tires business. The figure also was seen walking from Bill Barth Ford, traversing its lot, to Midway Lanes. All of those businesses are between RJR and McDonald’s.
The suspect appeared to be wearing black or dark clothing and a head covering, what Droske described as a balaclava. The suspect “had very long strides” and appeared to have one arm tucked up while the other was swinging, said Droske, who compiled the videos and timeline maps.
Droske also walked the jury through several videos from inside and outside of RJR, including footage of the four workers before they were slain and the suspect arriving, wearing a blaze orange top and head covering, walking “in a slow, methodical manner” and cleaning shoes on a mat, the investigator said.
The suspect appeared to be holding a wire object in one hand, similar to a wire saw later located at the shop crime scene, Droske said.
RJR footage also shows the suspect exiting the building minutes after entering, then going back inside, and even peeking outside a minute later. Droske said the suspect appeared to be looking or waiting for something.
Interior footage showed the suspect walking around and carrying a rug or mat to the area near the shop door. A tire also rolls from the area near the door.
Surveillance footage also showed Fuehrer and Fakler arriving. About two minutes after Fakler entered, the suspect left.
Droske walked the jury through footage showing the suspect driving the Cobbs’ truck and parking it at the nearby Indigo Signs business, then running and walking near businesses along the Strip, returning as he came near Big O Tires.
The suspect appeared to be carrying a “bulbous-size object underneath the jacket,” Droske said, with one arm tucked in, the other swinging.
Investigators identified a white Ford F-150 pickup as the suspect vehicle, parked in the McDonald’s lot. The vehicle left the lot, entered Memorial Highway, but turned around in the former Ron Lowman Motors parking lot and drove westbound on the Strip. Droske said the turnaround at Lowman Motors likely was due to the difficulty turning west onto the Strip at the intersection near McDonald’s.
With further footage of the suspect vehicle, investigators used snow on the truck’s bumper and license plate, rust patterns and the vehicle’s design in tracking the suspect, according to Droske.
The snow was “unique,” given the amount on the vehicle’s back end at that time of year, he said.
Other cameras captured the truck traveling near the Flying J rest stop west of Mandan, in Center and at the Missouri River bridge near Washburn.
Prosecutors also presented a timeline of March 25, 2019, including a map and footage of the suspect and vehicle.
“It’s significant to the investigation because it was so eerily similar to the day of the homicides,” Droske said.
Two videos shown simultaneously of the truck arriving at McDonald’s and the suspect walking toward Big O Tires were virtually identical, a week apart. Droske said even the timing was “exactly the same.”
The suspect also was wearing similar, dark clothing, but took a slightly different path from McDonald’s to Big O Tires, Droske said. He called the two videos “astonishingly similar.”
Prosecutors were still questioning Droske at the midday break, and the defense team had not yet had an opportunity to ask him any questions.
Isaak, a chiropractor whose mobile home property in Washburn is managed by RJR, could face life in prison without parole if convicted.
Prosecutors have not yet spoken about a potential motive in the case. But Morton County Assistant State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter and investigators who testified Tuesday mentioned Isaak’s shoes, height and vehicle when describing some of the video evidence.
The defense on Tuesday questioned numerous aspects of the various videos, such as a four-second gap in one and a high number of white trucks in another.
Isaak’s attorneys also mentioned a second person seen by a Mandan McDonald’s employee who told investigators of a masked person. They also objected to numerous exhibits, including video stills, timelines and maps compiled from the March 25 and April 1 videos, but South Central District Judge David Reich allowed the exhibits.
The trial is in the second of three scheduled weeks. A jury of six men and six women will decide Isaak's fate. At least two jurors appeared to fall asleep during Tuesday’s proceedings. Reich implemented more stretching breaks.
Jurors so far have been shown graphic crime scene and autopsy evidence. Retired North Dakota Chief Medical Examiner William Massello III, who conducted the autopsies, on Monday indicated the slain workers were killed brutally and with precision, but he didn’t speak to a possible reason for such brutal attacks.
Defense attorney Bruce Quick during his opening statement to the jury last week maintained that police overlooked numerous people as possible suspects. Investigators on Monday said angry former and evicted tenants all were considered and ruled out, as were a former company employee linked to illegal drugs, and Robert Fakler’s wife, RJR co-owner Jackie Fakler.
Defense attorneys also have alluded to a shop party the weekend before the killings in which members of the Sons of Silence motorcycle gang were kicked out. The U.S. Justice Department has labeled the group an “outlaw motorcycle gang.” The topic has not arisen again during the trial.
