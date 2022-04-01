July reopening planned for Mandan library; book sale set Saturday

The board of trustees and staff of the Morton Mandan Public Library have set a goal of fully reopening the expanded and upgraded facility in July.

Officials plan a public celebration to mark that achievement and also the 15th anniversary of the merger of the county and city libraries.

Meanwhile, the Friends of the Morton Mandan Public Library will host a book sale and donation drive on Saturday.

The project

The nearly $6 million library project and upgrade to adjoining Dykshoorn Park in downtown Mandan began in September 2020. The effort is being funded with a $3 million donation from Dakota Access Pipeline developer Energy Transfer, $2.2 million from the Mandan Visitor’s Fund and $600,000 from the Mandan Supplemental Environmental Projects Trust.

The first phase of the project included an addition of about 8,000 square feet with a new atrium, a public meeting room that can seat up to 300 people, staff offices, public restrooms and a Bookmobile garage with an area for equipment storage.

The existing 13,000-square-foot building is getting heating, air conditioning and electrical upgrades; new doors and windows; masonry restoration; and new flooring, walls and ceiling finishes. The library is closed while that work continues, though the Bookmobile, online services, curbside pickup, and passport and notary services continue.

Staff are working on inventory and cross-training, as well as updating procedures and the employee handbook. They're also awaiting the delivery of new shelving and furniture.

For more information, go to mortonmandanlibrary.org or the library's Facebook page, or call 701-667-5365.

Book sale

The Friends of the Morton Mandan Public Library will be collecting book donations from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Bookmobile garage. Officials will add the books to the library's stock, and hold the sale from 2-5 p.m.

Proceeds will go toward a new stage in the children's section of the library.

“The children’s section is the heart of the library,” Friends President Austin Lafferty said. "This stage will enhance the library experience for children and parents alike.”

The stage is one of three “specialty pieces” planned for each age zone of the library, including a fireplace in the adult reading room and a custom gaming table in the teen zone lounge.

