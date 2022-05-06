Judge pulls Bison's probation in 5 cases, following fatal hit-and-run

A judge has revoked probation and ordered jail time in several cases for a man who has pleaded guilty to murder in the hit-and-run death of a 77-year-old Mandan man.

Wade Bison, 39, will serve sentences from six cases at the same time.

Bison on Monday appeared before South Central District Judge Lindsey Nieuwsma, who revoked his probation in five cases -- an array of drug, theft, fleeing police and reckless endangerment charges -- and ordered four-year sentences in three of them. Bison also pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors from May 2021, court documents show. He did not have an attorney to represent him during the hearing.

Bison is in prison and awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to murder in the March 21 death of Erwin Geigle, who was at the All Seasons Arena in Mandan early that morning to pick up his granddaughter. Bison during an April 21 court appearance told a judge he was upset because Geigle walked in front of him in the parking lot and that Bison only meant to rev his engine when he put his foot on the accelerator. He struck Geigle, pushing him into the wall of the arena, which is attached to Mandan High School.

Bison said he “freaked out” after seeing how badly Geigle was injured, then intentionally ran over him “and hoped that I gave him some mercy.” South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr accepted Bison’s guilty plea and ordered a presentence investigation.

Bison is due in court Friday for a preliminary hearing on Burleigh County charges of theft, fleeing police, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under suspension. He was taken into custody by Bismarck police later the day of Geigle's death after a crash on State Street that sent the pickup he was driving and an SUV he was towing down an embankment and into a chain-link fence outside Motel 6. The crash followed a police chase that reached speeds up to 50 mph. Police say both the pickup and SUV were stolen.

