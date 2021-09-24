Judge orders new trial for Lyft driver convicted of rape

“By failure to object, Loraas did not allow the District Judge the ability to review the issue and, perhaps most importantly, did not preserve the issue for appeal,” Weiler wrote.

Weiler disagreed with Suhr’s arguments that Loraas failed to provide Wickham with discovery information; that a text message exchange between the woman and a friend that was not introduced as evidence could have changed the outcome of the trial; and that the defense should have moved to introduce evidence that another man’s DNA was found in the woman’s clothing. Loraas at the post-trial hearing testified that the decisions about evidence were part of his strategy, which Weiler in her order said she did not find unreasonable.

Loraas also testified that he sent Wickham letters about discovery and provided him with discovery information as the trial progressed. Weiler said she found Loraas’ testimony on that matter to be more credible than Wickham’s.

The issue of the detective’s testimony being heard twice carried significant weight in the post-trial petition, Suhr said in an interview.

“There’s a reasonable probability that reference could have affected the way the jury looked at it,” he said.