Judge in Isaak case likely to allow defense attorney to withdraw

Quick’s motion to withdraw would include all the attorneys at Vogel Law Firm, who were acting as secondary counsel. That’s something Isaak said wasn’t clear to him when he filed the complaint. He told South Central District Judge David Reich he would consider representing himself but wanted the return of all the documents he’d shared with attorneys since he was charged.

Isaak has the right to represent himself, Reich said, but the judge added that it would be “a very risky proposition.”

The complaint would still be pending even if Isaak were to state on the record that he wanted to withdraw it. Proceeding with the trial could raise post-conviction issues, according to Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter.

“Either way you turn there are grave possible consequences,” she said.

The Inquiry Committee West -- the board that considers such complaints -- won’t meet until September.

Reich said he would rule on the matter by the end of the week.

“I haven’t seen anything that would cause me to not grant your motion,” the judge told Quick.

Quick said an attorney taking on the case could need three or four months to prepare for trial.