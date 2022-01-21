Judge dismisses exploitation charge against St. Anthony woman

A judge has dismissed a felony charge against a St. Anthony woman police say transferred more than $300,000 from a joint account with her grandmother to her own account in the last two years.

A charge of exploitation of an eligible adult against Allison Guthmiller, 34, was dismissed without prejudice at a Tuesday hearing. That means she could be charged again in the future.

Guthmiller had power of attorney for her 88-year-old grandmother, and transfers from their joint account to Guthmiller’s sole account totaled $173,000 in 2020 and $140,000 in 2021 through August, authorities said. Guthmiller allegedly used the money for a car, trips and shopping sprees, and to pay off $84,500 in a divorce settlement, according to a police affidavit.

The dismissal was based on South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig’s concern about whether the grandmother had the ability to consent, according to Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Chase Lingle.

Defense attorney Justin Vinje said Nesvig “made the correct decision."

“Based on the facts testified to during the preliminary hearing, this case had to be dismissed," he said.

Lingle said the case could be charged again under a different law, or under the same law if new evidence surfaces. A decision on refiling wasn't immediately made.

“We want to make sure the victim is made whole and justice is met,” Lingle said.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.