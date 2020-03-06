Judge acquits Mandan man in sexual assault case

A judge has acquitted a Mandan man who was accused of sexually assaulting a woman after offering her a ride to see her mother.

Kelly Haugen, 53, was arrested in September on charges of felony sexual assault and attempted unlawful imprisonment. A woman told police she believed she had been drugged and taken to Haugen’s home. She said she came to as someone was trying to take her to a basement, and she gave a description of the garage from which she escaped as the door was closing, police said. She said she didn’t recall having sex but “felt she had been violated,” an officer testified at Haugen’s preliminary hearing in November.

Police in an affidaivt said Haugen gave the woman a mixed drink then told her that her mother was down the street from a Mandan bar and wanted to see her. She later identified Haugen from a photo lineup, the affidavit says. Haugen denied the allegations during a police interview.

Haugen’s attorney, Lloyd Suhr, asked for dismissal of the case at the preliminary hearing, saying the state had produced no evidence beyond the woman’s “obviously flawed memory.” South Central District Judge Daniel Borgen moved the case forward. The trial started on Feb. 25.