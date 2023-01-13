 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James Schmidt of Huff honored at North Dakota Water Convention and Irrigation Workshop

James Schmidt, Huff, has been honored during the 59th annual Joint North Dakota Water Convention and Irrigation Workshop held Dec. 8 in Bismarck.

Schmidt was commissioned as commodore in the North Dakota Mythical Navy by Gov. Doug Burgum. The rank of commodore is bestowed on leaders who have proven a commitment to develop, manage, and protect North Dakota’s water resources.

Schmidt was first elected to the North Dakota House of Representatives in 2010 but his life’s work and passion about water, its management and purposes started in 1977, working as a water resource planning staff biologist for the USDA Soil Conservation Service.

