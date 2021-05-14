Isaak quadruple murder trial delayed until August

A judge has denied a request by remaining defense attorneys to withdraw from the case of a man accused of killing four people at a Mandan property management business two years ago, but he's granted the defense team extra time to prepare.
The Tuesday order from South Central District Judge David Reich came a day after the Vogel Law Firm attorneys for Chad Isaak asked to be removed from the case. They cited a lack of financial resources and preparation, and a conflict of interest as witnesses in a disciplinary action Isaak filed against the former lead defense attorney in the case.
Isaak, 46, of Washburn, is accused of killing RJR Maintenance and Management co-owner Robert Fakler, 52; and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42; and William Cobb, 50, and Lois Cobb, 45, on April 1, 2019. Police have not established a motive for the killings.
Isaak has pleaded not guilty and was scheduled for a three-week trial beginning June 7, to be held in the House chamber at the state Capitol for space reasons. The trial is now slated to begin Aug. 2. Isaak could face life in prison without parole if convicted.
Lead defense attorney Robert Quick last week said he was ethically obligated to withdraw from the case because of the complaint Isaak made to a committee of the state Disciplinary Board. Its contents aren't public. The Inquiry Committee West -- the board that considers such complaints -- won’t meet until September.
Quick is not with Vogel Law Firm, but his motion to withdraw included the Vogel attorneys, who were hired by Quick and were acting as secondary counsel.
Reich on Friday granted Quick’s motion but ordered that Vogel attorneys Bruce Quick, Mark Friese, Luke Heck and Drew Hushka remain on the case. They had not asked to withdraw at that time.
Their affidavit filed Monday states that Vogel Law Firm has not been retained by Isaak and has no financial resources for trial expenses such as subpoenaing witnesses, retaining experts, and paying room and board for attorneys. Quick contracted with the firm for assistance on pretrial motions and for one attorney to assist at trial. The firm has not been involved in “significant trial preparation,” Heck said, adding that the Vogel attorneys expected Quick would question witnesses during the trial. They further state that they are material witnesses in the disciplinary action Isaak filed against Quick.
Reich in denying their withdrawal said the Vogel attorneys should have expected they might be tasked with Isaak's representation because they entered their appearance in the case as co-counsel. Any financial arrangements in the case are between attorneys and Isaak "and not for this Court to resolve," Reich wrote. And the attorneys did not show how their status as witnesses in the disciplinary action might be a conflict of interest that necessitated withdrawal, the judge said.
