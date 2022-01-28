Isaak plans to appeal quadruple murder conviction in RJR deaths

The man sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison for killing four people at a rental management business on The Strip in Mandan three years ago plans to appeal his conviction.

A notice of appeal filed Jan. 20 states Chad Isaak, 47, will question whether the evidence in the case was sufficient to support his conviction.

A jury in August convicted Isaak, a Washburn chiropractor, of murder and other charges in the April 1, 2019, deaths of RJR co-owner Robert Fakler, 52; and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42; Bill Cobb, 50; and Lois Cobb, 45. The Cobbs were married. Three of the victims were shot, and among the four they suffered more than 100 stab wounds, according to trial testimony.

South Central District Judge David Reich in December ordered Isaak to spend four consecutive life sentences in prison with no chance for parole. The judge said the consecutive life sentences were “the only way that justice can be given for each individual victim in this case."

Isaak under state law had 30 days from sentencing to file a notice that he intended to appeal.

Documents filed Jan. 20 with the State Supreme Court by attorney Kiara Kraus-Parr, of Grand Forks, provide no details on the exact argument that will be presented to the panel.

Prosecutors never established a clear motive for the killings. They presented extensive DNA and fiber evidence, and referred to a cache of items in Isaak’s home -- spent ammunition casings, a knife, gun parts that smelled of bleach -- as his trophies from the killings. Surveillance video showed the attack was planned at least a week in advance, prosecutors said.

Defense attorneys said the case was one of “confirmation bias,” meaning investigators determined Isaak was the killer and didn’t follow other leads that might have shown otherwise.

Isaak's trial lasted three weeks. Jurors deliberated 4 ½ hours over two days before returning the guilty verdicts.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

