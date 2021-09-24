Input sought on Bismarck-Mandan bridge project

The state Department of Transportation is seeking public input on proposed improvements to three bridges in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

The project consists of bridge rehabilitation, painting and median barrier replacement for the East Midway Bridge (Exit 156), the Grant Marsh Bridge between Bismarck and Mandan, and the Tyler Parkway Bridge (Exit 157).

A virtual public input meeting is available on the DOT website, at dot.nd.gov. Click Public Meetings under Quick Links. The meeting is not a live event. A prerecorded presentation and other materials will be available.

Written comments about the project must be postmarked or emailed by Oct. 7 to Stephen Wirtz, Bridge Division, 608 E. Boulevard Ave., Bismarck, ND 58505, or email swirtz@nd.gov, with “Virtual Public Input Meeting” in the subject heading.

Questions can be directed to Wirtz at 701-328-2533.

To request special accommodations, contact Atiana Beck, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0