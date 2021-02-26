Input sessions to be held next week for MDU gas rate hike request

The North Dakota Public Service Commission will hold public input sessions next week allowing Montana-Dakota Utilities customers to comment on the company's proposed natural gas rate increase of $6.26 per month for the average household.
The sessions will be held remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic, on Tuesday, at noon and 5:30 p.m. Central time.
MDU is seeking to collect an additional $9 million in annual revenue through the rate case. The company says the request stems from infrastructure investments since its last rate case in 2018, including $53 million to improve the reliability and safety of its natural gas service.
The exact amount customers' rates might increase depends on their natural gas usage.
MDU has 114,000 natural gas customers in North Dakota across 75 communities, including Bismarck and Mandan.
Company officials will make a presentation about the rate case during the two input sessions before public comments are taken.
The hearing can be viewed online at www.psc.nd.gov/public/meetings/live.php or observed via phone at 1-888-585-9008, room code: 259-316-322. Written comments can be emailed to ndpsc@nd.gov or mailed to Public Service Commission, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Dept. 408, Bismarck, ND 58505.
To offer comments during the input session, call 701-328-4081 to be placed on a list. The commission will call back each person on the list during the session to provide comments.
The PSC says commissioners will use information gathered at the input sessions to identify areas of concern to investigate during a formal hearing on MDU's rate case, which will begin March 17.
AARP North Dakota has intervened in the case and will participate in the hearing process. The organization that advocates for people age 50 and older has concerns that a significant jump in rates would adversely impact older residents.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.