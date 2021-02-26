Input sessions to be held next week for MDU gas rate hike request

The North Dakota Public Service Commission will hold public input sessions next week allowing Montana-Dakota Utilities customers to comment on the company's proposed natural gas rate increase of $6.26 per month for the average household.

The sessions will be held remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic, on Tuesday, at noon and 5:30 p.m. Central time.

MDU is seeking to collect an additional $9 million in annual revenue through the rate case. The company says the request stems from infrastructure investments since its last rate case in 2018, including $53 million to improve the reliability and safety of its natural gas service.

The exact amount customers' rates might increase depends on their natural gas usage.

MDU has 114,000 natural gas customers in North Dakota across 75 communities, including Bismarck and Mandan.

Company officials will make a presentation about the rate case during the two input sessions before public comments are taken.