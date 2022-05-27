Indian Youth Leadership Academy accepting applications

Registration is open for the 2022 North Dakota Indian Youth Leadership Academy.

The program is July 11-14 at Bismarck State College. Native American high school students going into grades 9-12 and this year's senior graduates are eligible to apply. Registration closes June 30.

"Leadership programs for Native American youth are limited in North Dakota," NATIVE Inc. Founder and CEO Lorraine Davis said. "This is an amazing program that facilitates leadership knowledge and skills to be an effective leader."

The academy dates to 1980 and has helped hundreds of youth through the years. For more information or to apply, go to https://www.ndnadc.org/ndiyla. An application package also can be picked up at the Native American Development Center at 2403 E. Thayer Ave. in Bismarck.

