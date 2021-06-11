Incumbents reelected to Mandan School Board

Voters reelected three incumbents to the Mandan Public School Board on Tuesday.

Rick Horn, Caroline Kozojed and Sheldon Wolf all will serve another three-year term.

Horn garnered 272 votes and Kozojed received 255 to capture two at-large seats. Wolf was the sole candidate running for the rural at-large position and had 432 votes.

Horn is executive director of the housing authorities for Morton, Emmons and Mercer counties; he has served on the board since 2014. Kozojed, who was elected in 2015, is an assistant professor at the University of Mary's Gary Tharaldson School of Business. Wolf, who was elected in 2013, is a former health information technology director for North Dakota.

Horn and Kozojed were challenged by Ellie Shockley, Tom Peters and Stacey Bendish for at-large positions. Peters garnered 241 votes, Bendish 122 and Shockley 98.

Shockley, an education researcher and Tribune contributor, also ran unsuccessfully for a spot on the board in 2020. Peters lost a bid for an open Morton County Commission seat last November. He is a former Mandan Middle School assistant principal. Bendish is a boilermaker for Boilermakers Local 647. He ran for the state Senate in 2012.