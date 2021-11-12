Incident at Mandan Refinery prompts significant flaring, causes social media stir

A Sunday evening incident at the Mandan Refinery prompted a significant amount of flaring that lit up the night sky.

The refinery appeared to have lost its cooling water from the Missouri River, possibly due to an electrical issue or a problem with a pump, said Jim Semerad, director of the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality's Division of Air Quality. The facility's flares burned off gases as refinery units shut down, he said.

The event was the result of a "brief operational upset" at the refinery, Marathon Petroleum spokesperson Melissa Ory told the Tribune in an emailed statement. No one was injured, and the flares did not spark any fires, she said.

"As always, our top priority is the safety of our employees, contractors, the community and the environment as refinery personnel continue towards safely resuming normal operations," Ory said.

The refinery uses flares to manage pressure within the facility, she said. Flaring is the process of burning off harmful gases, as opposed to venting them directly into the atmosphere.

"Those flares are there for this purpose," Semerad said.

Flaring still produces carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change. It's not uncommon to see flares at the refinery, but Sunday's flaring appeared to be greater than normal and prompted concerns on social media as Bismarck and Mandan residents wondered what had happened.

Semerad said Marathon notified state officials immediately about the incident. He expects the company will soon provide the state with a more detailed report on what happened, the emissions produced during the incident and steps the company is taking to prevent a similar situation in the future.

Ory did not elaborate when the Tribune requested more details about the nature of the incident.

The refinery opened in 1954. It processes North Dakota oil into gasoline, distillates, propane and heavy fuel oil, according to its website.

